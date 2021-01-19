Trump Terminates Entry Restrictions for Schengen, UK, Brazil From Jan 26 - Proclamation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump lifted COVID-19 restrictions on travel to the United States from the Schengen Area, the UK, Ireland and Brazil, according to a proclamation.

"Proclamation 9993 of March 11, 2020 (Suspension of Entry as Immigrants and Nonimmigrants of Certain Additional Persons Who Pose a Risk of Transmitting 2019 Novel Coronavirus), Proclamation 9996 of March 14, 2020.

.., and Proclamation 10041 of May 24, 2020..., are hereby terminated effective at 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time on January 26, 2021," it said.