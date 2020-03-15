Trump Tested Negative for Coronavirus - Personal Physician

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the president's personal physician, Sean Conley, said in a statement.

"Last night, after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed. This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative," Conley said in a statement released by the White House.