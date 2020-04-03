Trump Tests Negative Again for Coronavirus - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) US President Donald Trump tested negative again for the coronavirus, White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

"The morning, the President was tested again for COVID-19, utilizing a new, rapid point-of-care test capability," Grisham said on Thursday as quoted by the Washington Examiner.

"He is healthy and without symptoms. Sample collection took just one minute, and results were reported back in 15 minutes. The President tested negative for COVID-19."

Trump tested negative for the virus on March 14 as well.