Trump Tests Negative for COVID-19 Prior to Thursday Presidential Debate - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus ahead of Thursday night's presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said in a statement.

"We tested him on the way here (on the plane) and he tested negative," Meadows said as quoted in a White House press pool report.

Trump and Biden will have their final stand-off in a presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday night.

The final presidential debate will cover six topics chosen by the moderator, NBC news correspondent Kristen Welker, which will include fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, US national security and leadership.