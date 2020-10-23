UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Tests Negative For COVID-19 Prior To Thursday Presidential Debate - White House

Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 02:00 AM

Trump Tests Negative for COVID-19 Prior to Thursday Presidential Debate - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus ahead of Thursday night's presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said in a statement.

"We tested him on the way here (on the plane) and he tested negative," Meadows said as quoted in a White House press pool report.

Trump and Biden will have their final stand-off in a presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday night.

The final presidential debate will cover six topics chosen by the moderator, NBC news correspondent Kristen Welker, which will include fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, US national security and leadership.

Related Topics

White House Trump Nashville Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai real estate transactions valued at AED4 bn d ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai’s Palm Fountain takes Guinness World Recor ..

45 minutes ago

Dubai International Nutrition Congress 2020 focuse ..

1 hour ago

UAE calls for efforts to reduce Rohingya refugees& ..

1 hour ago

SheTrades MENA sessions held to empower the role o ..

2 hours ago

Saad Hariri named new Lebanese prime minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.