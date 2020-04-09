Trump Thanks India for Lifting Export Restrictions on Drug for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong leadership after he lifted export restrictions on an anti-malaria drug that can potentially be used as a coronavirus cure.

On Tuesday, the Indian government announced that it partially lifted a ban on exporting the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) just hours after Trump repeated demands to obtain the product.

"Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ.

Will not be forgotten!" Trump tweeted. "Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!"

Trump has repeatedly touted HCQ, widely used to treat malaria, as a therapeutic against coronavirus, though its effectiveness has yet to be scientifically proven.

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that Trump has a small personal financial interest in Sanofi, the French pharmaceutical giant that makes hydroxychloroquine.