UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Thanks India For Lifting Export Restrictions On Drug For COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

Trump Thanks India for Lifting Export Restrictions on Drug for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong leadership after he lifted export restrictions on an anti-malaria drug that can potentially be used as a coronavirus cure.

On Tuesday, the Indian government announced that it partially lifted a ban on exporting the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) just hours after Trump repeated demands to obtain the product.

"Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ.

Will not be forgotten!" Trump tweeted. "Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!"

Trump has repeatedly touted HCQ, widely used to treat malaria, as a therapeutic against coronavirus, though its effectiveness has yet to be scientifically proven.

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that Trump has a small personal financial interest in Sanofi, the French pharmaceutical giant that makes hydroxychloroquine.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Trump Cure New York Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

1 hour ago

Coronavirus Response Raises Risk of Child Abuse - ..

58 minutes ago

Pervaiz Elahi convenes All Parties Parliamentary C ..

58 minutes ago

SSP Hyderabad visits city to review Shab-e-Baraat ..

58 minutes ago

UN Chief in Touch With US Authorities, Says Suppor ..

1 hour ago

France's Chief Epidemiologist Says Lockdown Must B ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.