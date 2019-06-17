UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Thanks Netanyahu For Naming New Settlement In Golan Heights After Him

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 01:40 AM

Trump Thanks Netanyahu for Naming New Settlement in Golan Heights After Him

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday in response to the Israel inaugurating a new town in the occupied Golan Heights and naming it "Trump Heights."

Israel held a special cabinet meeting on the seized sliver of Syrian land to honor Trump's announcement in May that the United States recognized Israeli sovereignty over it.

"Thank you PM @Netanyahu and the State of Israel for this great honor!" Trump tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, during the inauguration of the site, Netanyahu said Israel would continue to develop the Golan Heights for the benefit of Jewish and non-Jewish people. US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman attended the sign unveiling ceremony.

Israel occupied the Golan Heights in the 1967 war and formally annexed it in 1981, in a move that has never been recognized internationally.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Israel Trump David United States SITE May Sunday Jew Cabinet

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Italian Embassy&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

ERC organises 14th group wedding in Yemen

2 hours ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champs bag 48 medals in Abu Dhab ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Mars Mission Science Week to shed light o ..

3 hours ago

DPC and Facebook to hold region’s first Facebook ..

3 hours ago

El-Sisi re-affirms Egypt&#039;s support for UAE ag ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.