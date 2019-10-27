UrduPoint.com
Trump Thanks Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iraq For Their Help In Eliminating IS Leader Baghdadi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said Sunday that the United States was able to neutralize Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), with the support of Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iraq.

"I want to thank the nations of Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iraq. I also want to thank the Syrian Kurds for certain support they were able to give us, This was a very, very dangerous mission," Trump said.

Baghdadi's death was reported by media earlier in the day. At a press briefing, Trump restored a detailed picture of the IS leader's last minutes alive.

