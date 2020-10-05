Trump Thanks Supporters Gathered Outside Walter Reed Medical Center

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump has thanked his supporters who have gathered at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he had been taken after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I really appreciate all of the fans and supporters outside of the hospital. The fact is, they really love our Country and are seeing how we are MAKING IT GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

Trump arrived at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Friday, after announcing on Twitter that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a 4-minute video recorded at the Walter Reed medical center and released on Twitter on Saturday, Trump said he was feeling better and was going to be back soon.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a Saturday statement that Trump was doing well and was fever-free and that the doctors were "cautiously optimistic" about his condition.

Dr. Sean Dooley of the Walter Reed medical center said at a Sunday briefing that Trump continued to improve.

Dr. Brian Garibaldi of Johns Hopkins University, in charge of the president's therapeutics, said on Sunday that Trump had responded well to the remdesivir antiviral treatment he was given to treat COVID-19 and that he could be allowed to return to the White House as early as Monday.