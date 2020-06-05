UrduPoint.com
Trump Thanks Tehran For Releasing US Navy Veteran

Sumaira FH 33 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

Trump Thanks Tehran for Releasing US Navy Veteran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed his gratitude to Iran for releasing US navy veteran Michael White, who was detained in Iran for nearly two years.

"So great to have Michael home. Just arrived. Very exciting. Thank you to Iran. Don't wait until after U.S. Election to make the Big deal. I'm going to win.

You'll make a better deal now!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

White, detained in 2018, was convicted on charges of insulting Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and sentenced to 13 years in prison. The US citizen was released on a medical furlough in March amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and took refuge in the Swiss Embassy in Tehran. On Thursday, Trump wrote on Twitter that White had boarded a Swiss plane and left Tehran after being freed by the Iranian authorities.

