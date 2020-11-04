UrduPoint.com
Trump Threatening Suit Over Vote Count May Trigger Constitutional Conflict - German MP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The warning of incumbent US President Donald Trump to ask the Supreme Court to prevent any ballots from coming in after polling places are closed provokes a constitutional and legal conflict in the country, Christian Lindner, the leader of the liberal Free Democratic Party of Germany, said on Wednesday.

As the votes are still being counted in a number of key states, Trump has already announced that he would ask the Supreme Court to ensure the integrity of the election and prevent any ballots from coming in after polling places were closed.

"There are key provisions for elections that are agreed upon in society.

The US president is now running counter to this fundamental consensus. This shocks us. Trump's decision [to ban vote counting through the court] ... threatens to deepen divisions in the US society, Donald Trump provokes legal and constitutional conflict," Lindner told reporters.

The question of who will eventually win ” Trump or Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden ” is still open and every vote must be counted, the lawmaker added.

Fox news shows Trump with 213 total electoral votes and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with 238 electoral votes as of early Wednesday morning.

