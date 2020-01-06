UrduPoint.com
Trump Threatens Baghdad With Sanctions As Iraqi Parliament Votes To Expel Foreign Troops

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 06:00 AM

Trump Threatens Baghdad With Sanctions as Iraqi Parliament Votes to Expel Foreign Troops

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump threatened Iraq with "sanctions like they've never seen before ever," saying US troops will not leave the country unless Tehran pays for a "very extraordinarily expensive airbase" of the United States located there.

On Sunday, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel foreign troops from the country in the wake of the killing of Iran's top military commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad. The government said it was working to implement the legislature's decision.

"If they do ask us to leave, if we don't do it in a very friendly basis, we will charge them sanctions like they've never seen before ever. It'll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One, as quoted by CNBC.

"We have a very extraordinarily expensive airbase that's there. It cost billions of Dollars to build. Long before my time. We're not leaving unless they pay us back for it," Trump added.

