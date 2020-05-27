Trump Threatens 'Big Action' Against Social Media After Twitter Fact-Checks Him

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to regulate and even shut down social media sites after Twitter labeled a couple of his tweets with fact-checks.

On Tuesday, Trump accused Twitter of interfering in the 2020 election for applying fact-check labels to two of the president's tweets claiming that mail-in ballots would lead to voter fraud.

"Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct. Big action to follow!" Trump said via Twitter.�"Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016."

Trump also repeated his allegations that mail-in ballots would lead to "cheating" in November's election.

"We can't let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country.

It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!" Trump said in one of a series of tweets.

Twitter took an unprecedented step on Tuesday by applying fact-checking labels to Trump's content. The label, which Twitter has designed to combat misinformation and unverified claims, linked to a curated page with links and summaries of articles describing how Trump's claims on mail-in ballots are unfounded.

Twitter's action also came after Trump's tweets of late that Joe Scarborough, a lawmaker-turned-TV-anchor who has become a prominent critic of the president, caused the death of a former aide. An official autopsy had found Lori Klausutis died from an undiagnosed heart condition. Her husband, Timothy Klausutis, told Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in a letter last week that Trump's claims denigrated the memory of his wife for perceived political gain.