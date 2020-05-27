UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Threatens 'Big Action' Against Social Media After Twitter Fact-Checks Him

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 09:00 PM

Trump Threatens 'Big Action' Against Social Media After Twitter Fact-Checks Him

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to regulate and even shut down social media sites after Twitter labeled a couple of his tweets with fact-checks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to regulate and even shut down social media sites after Twitter labeled a couple of his tweets with fact-checks.

On Tuesday, Trump accused Twitter of interfering in the 2020 election for applying fact-check labels to two of the president's tweets claiming that mail-in ballots would lead to voter fraud.

"Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct. Big action to follow!" Trump said via Twitter.�"Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016."

Trump also repeated his allegations that mail-in ballots would lead to "cheating" in November's election.

"We can't let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country.

It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!" Trump said in one of a series of tweets.

Twitter took an unprecedented step on Tuesday by applying fact-checking labels to Trump's content. The label, which Twitter has designed to combat misinformation and unverified claims, linked to a curated page with links and summaries of articles describing how Trump's claims on mail-in ballots are unfounded.

Twitter's action also came after Trump's tweets of late that Joe Scarborough, a lawmaker-turned-TV-anchor who has become a prominent critic of the president, caused the death of a former aide. An official autopsy had found Lori Klausutis died from an undiagnosed heart condition. Her husband, Timothy Klausutis, told Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in a letter last week that Trump's claims denigrated the memory of his wife for perceived political gain.

Related Topics

Election Social Media Twitter Threatened Trump Died Wife Scarborough Lead November 2016 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending rules relati ..

16 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Canada Nears 87,000 ..

1 minute ago

Proposals on Recovery Fund, 2021-2027 Budget to Be ..

1 minute ago

Ex-US Presidential Candidate Gabbard Retracts Defa ..

1 minute ago

Pence Promotes Katie Miller as Communications Dire ..

1 minute ago

US-Led Coalition Against IS to Hold Virtual Minist ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.