Trump Threatens Guatemala With 'Ban,' Tariffs, Fees For Breaking Immigration Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened Guatemala with a "ban," tariffs and remittance fees after the Latin American country allegedly broke its immigration deal with the United States

"Guatemala, which has been forming Caravans and sending large numbers of people, some with criminal records, to the United States, has decided to break the deal they had with us on signing a necessary Safe Third Agreement," Trump said in a statement posted on Twitter. "We were ready to go. Now we are looking at the 'BAN,' Tariffs, Remittance Fees, or all of the above. Guatemala has not been good. Big US taxpayer Dollars going to them was cut off by me 9 months ago."