Trump Threatens Huge Tariffs On European Wine, Spirits

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 09:20 AM

Trump threatens huge tariffs on European wine, spirits

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to impose 200 percent tariffs on wine, champagne and other alcoholic beverages from European Union countries, in retaliation against the bloc's planned levies on American-made whiskey.

Trump has launched trade wars against competitors and partners alike since taking office, wielding tariffs as a tool to pressure countries on commerce and other policy issues.

His latest salvo was a response to the European Union's unveiling of tariffs on $28 billion in US goods, to be imposed in stages starting in April.

The EU measures -- including a 50 percent tariff on American whiskey -- were a tit-for-tat measure against Trump's levies on steel and aluminum imports that took effect Wednesday.

"If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.

S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Global markets tumbled on the news, with Wall Street down sharply, and criticism of the move was swift from European spirit makers.

French wine and champagne company Taittinger said a 200 percent tariff could bring the cost of some bottles from about $60 to more than $180.

France's federation of wine and spirit exporters, known by the acronym FEVS, put the blame on the European Commission for placing its members "directly into the crosshairs of the US president."

"We are fed up with being systematically sacrificed for issues unrelated to our own," said the group's director general Nicolas Ozanam.

