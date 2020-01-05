Trump Threatens Iran With 'Brand New Beautiful' Military Equipment Worth $2 Trillion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) If Tehran decides to target a US base or US citizens amid the mounting tensions between the two countries, it will face a harsh response, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday, stressing that the US just spent $2 trillion on "brand new beautiful" military equipment.

"The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way ... and without hesitation!," Trump tweeted.

He also said that if Tehran attacked US, Washington would "hit them harder than they have ever been hit before!"

Trump previously stated that the US had identified 52 Iranian sites, including some that are "important" to Iran, that would be attacked "very fast and very hard" if Tehran struck any US citizens or assets.

The most recent escalation in Iran-US relations came as Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed in an airstrike authorized by Trump in the early hours of Friday.

While Iran was outraged by the move and vowed to take revenge, the United States said that the assassination of Soleimani prevented an imminent attack against Washington.