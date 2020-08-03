Trump Threatens Legal Action After Nevada OKs Mail-In Voting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) US President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to take legal action after the state of Nevada said it would mail all voters ballots so they can safely take part in the November presidential election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"In an illegal late night coup, Nevada's clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court!" Trump said via Twitter.

Late Sunday, Nevada lawmakers approved a bill authorizing mail-in voting in the state.

If Governor Steve Sisolak signs the legislation, as expected, Nevada will join other states that plan to conduct voting by mail due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Trump has repeatedly opposed plans to hold voting by mail to reduce the US population's exposure to the novel coronavirus virus on election day.

Democrats have strongly supported the practice of mail voting, arguing that it will enfranchise large numbers of ethnic minorities and poor people who otherwise would not come to vote or be unable to do so.