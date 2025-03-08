Trump threatens new Russia sanctions after strikes on Ukraine

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) US President Donald Trump on Friday threatened new sanctions and tariffs on Russia over its bombardments of Ukraine, after previously suspending US aid to Kyiv in a stated bid to encourage diplomacy.

But in comments later Friday, he said it was "easier" to work with Russia than Ukraine in efforts to end the war.

Trump's warning to Moscow, published on his Truth Social platform, came hours after Russia launched a "massive" drone and missile attack on Ukrainian energy facilities Friday.

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED," Trump wrote.

"To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late," he added.

Kevin Hassett, director of the president's National Economic Council echoed this message in comments to reporters on Friday.

"President Trump is adamant that we need to get everybody to the table, and we could do that with carrots, and we can do that with sticks," he said.

Talking to reporters Friday after his post online, Trump said he trusted Putin. "I believe him," he said.

"I'm finding it more difficult frankly to deal with Ukraine and they don't have the cards," he said. "It may be easier dealing with Russia."