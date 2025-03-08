Open Menu

Trump Threatens New Russia Sanctions After Strikes On Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 09:40 AM

Trump threatens new Russia sanctions after strikes on Ukraine

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) US President Donald Trump on Friday threatened new sanctions and tariffs on Russia over its bombardments of Ukraine, after previously suspending US aid to Kyiv in a stated bid to encourage diplomacy.

But in comments later Friday, he said it was "easier" to work with Russia than Ukraine in efforts to end the war.

Trump's warning to Moscow, published on his Truth Social platform, came hours after Russia launched a "massive" drone and missile attack on Ukrainian energy facilities Friday.

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED," Trump wrote.

"To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late," he added.

Kevin Hassett, director of the president's National Economic Council echoed this message in comments to reporters on Friday.

"President Trump is adamant that we need to get everybody to the table, and we could do that with carrots, and we can do that with sticks," he said.

Talking to reporters Friday after his post online, Trump said he trusted Putin. "I believe him," he said.

"I'm finding it more difficult frankly to deal with Ukraine and they don't have the cards," he said. "It may be easier dealing with Russia."

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

8 hours ago
 TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach So ..

TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation

9 hours ago
 Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla ..

Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla Al Hamed Honorary Doctorate in ..

9 hours ago
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government empl ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Bar ..

9 hours ago
 Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International W ..

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Women’s Day 2025

9 hours ago
 UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, ..

UAE, EU strengthen cooperation on energy, climate, water in lead-up to COP30, 20 ..

9 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet wi ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary

9 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for P ..

Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architec ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 r ..

Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 research projects from 13 unive ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World