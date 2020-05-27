Trump Threatens Strike on Afghanistan 'Like Never Before' if Needed After Returning Troops

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that it was time to pull out the US forces from Afghanistan, however, threatened to strike "like never before" in case something goes wrong.

"We are acting as a police force, not the fighting force that we are, in Afghanistan. After 19 years, it is time for them to police their own Country," Trump said via Twitter. "Bring our soldiers back home but closely watch what is going on and strike with a thunder like never before, if necessary!"

Trump said on Tuesday that the United States can return to Afghanistan if necessary after it withdraws its forces from the country.

The US president said he did not have a timetable for the complete withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan but noted there are less than 8,000 US troops in the country.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban signed a peace agreement following months of negotiations. The peace deal came on the heels of a pact to reduce violence between the Taliban and the Afghan government. The peace agreement's main premises are the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the launch of intra-Afghan peace talks and Taliban assurances to not support terrorist groups.