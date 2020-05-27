UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Threatens Strike On Afghanistan 'Like Never Before' If Needed After Returning Troops

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 06:00 PM

Trump Threatens Strike on Afghanistan 'Like Never Before' if Needed After Returning Troops

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that it was time to pull out the US forces from Afghanistan, however, threatened to strike "like never before" in case something goes wrong.

"We are acting as a police force, not the fighting force that we are, in Afghanistan. After 19 years, it is time for them to police their own Country," Trump said via Twitter. "Bring our soldiers back home but closely watch what is going on and strike with a thunder like never before, if necessary!"

Trump said on Tuesday that the United States can return to Afghanistan if necessary after it withdraws its forces from the country.

The US president said he did not have a timetable for the complete withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan but noted there are less than 8,000 US troops in the country.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban signed a peace agreement following months of negotiations. The peace deal came on the heels of a pact to reduce violence between the Taliban and the Afghan government. The peace agreement's main premises are the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the launch of intra-Afghan peace talks and Taliban assurances to not support terrorist groups.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Police Exchange Twitter Threatened Trump United States February From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Protecting children on the internet is responsibil ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt will decide the fate of lockdown tomor ..

12 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority marks International Muse ..

17 minutes ago

Police say  6 people killed in Saudi families fig ..

28 minutes ago

Palestine confirms eight new coronavirus cases

32 minutes ago

Lockdown changed habits, preferences of consumers ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.