Trump Threatens To Escalate Federal Intervention In Portland If Mayor, Governor Do Not Act

Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:00 PM

Trump Threatens to Escalate Federal Intervention in Portland if Mayor, Governor Do Not Act

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned the state of Oregon's governor and the mayor of Portland to halt daily attacks on a courthouse or he would deploy additional Federal law enforcement agents to clean up the city.

"Either they clean out Portland, the governor and the mayor - who are weak - either they clean out Portland or were going to do it for them," Trump said prior to boarding a helicopter for a trip to the state of Texas.

Earlier on Wednesday, federal agents used tear gas and flash-bang grenades to protect the courthouse, where rioters have attacked the building every night for more than two months.

Both Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said the federal police presence in the city has inflamed tensions amid nationwide protests following the May 25 death of African-American George Floyd while being restrained by police. Many of the protests have turned into riots complete with violence against police officers and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

Trump made no mention of a reported offer to reduce the federal deployment if the governor, mayor and other local officials regain control of Portland.

