WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The United States will impose higher tariffs on Chinese goods and services if both countries fail to reach a trade agreement , US President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday.

"If we don't make a deal with China, I'll just raise the tariffs even higher," Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House.