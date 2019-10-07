(@FahadShabbir)

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to destroy Turkey's economy if Ankara did anything "off limits" in its planned military incursion in northern Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to destroy Turkey 's economy if Ankara did anything "off limits" in its planned military incursion in northern Syria

"As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the economy of Turkey," Trump said via Twitter.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara may launch a military operation in Syria in the coming days to clear the border area from Kurdish fighters. Meanwhile, the White House said late on Sunday that US forces would not support the Turkish military operation and would withdraw from the area.