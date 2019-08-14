Trump Threatens to Pull US Out of World Trade Organization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the United States will pull out of the World Trade Organization (WTO) if it has to after years of being mistreated by the organization.

"We will leave if we have to," Trump said during a rally in Pittsburgh. "They have been screwing us for years, and it's not going to happen any longer."