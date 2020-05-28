Trump Threatens to 'Quickly' Veto FISA Reauthorization Bill if Passed Tonight - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump threatened to immediately veto a bill to reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) program if the House of Representatives passes it tonight.

"If the FISA bill is passed tonight on the House floor, I will quickly VETO it," Trump said via Twitter on Wednesday evening. "Our country has just suffered through the greatest political crime in its history. The massive abuse of FISA was a big part of it."

Earlier on Wednesday, House of Representatives Minority Whip Steve Scalise said the FISA process has been abused and Republicans will reject the legislation.

The US Senate Judicial Committee said it plans to hold meetings into the origins and handling of the Trump-Russia collusion investigation next week, including the prosecution's treatment of former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The bill passed the US Senate on May 14 but was sent back to the House of Representatives due to changes to enhance legal protections. However, Trump has since urged Republicans to reject the legislation until a probe into alleged FISA abuses under the Obama administration is completed.