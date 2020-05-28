UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Threatens To 'Quickly' Veto FISA Reauthorization Bill If Passed Tonight - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 03:40 AM

Trump Threatens to 'Quickly' Veto FISA Reauthorization Bill if Passed Tonight - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump threatened to immediately veto a bill to reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) program if the House of Representatives passes it tonight.

"If the FISA bill is passed tonight on the House floor, I will quickly VETO it," Trump said via Twitter on Wednesday evening. "Our country has just suffered through the greatest political crime in its history. The massive abuse of FISA was a big part of it."

Earlier on Wednesday, House of Representatives Minority Whip Steve Scalise said the FISA process has been abused and Republicans will reject the legislation.

The US Senate Judicial Committee said it plans to hold meetings into the origins and handling of the Trump-Russia collusion investigation next week, including the prosecution's treatment of former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The bill passed the US Senate on May 14 but was sent back to the House of Representatives due to changes to enhance legal protections. However, Trump has since urged Republicans to reject the legislation until a probe into alleged FISA abuses under the Obama administration is completed.

Related Topics

Senate Barack Obama Minority Twitter Threatened White House Trump May

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition forces intercept Houthi drones targ ..

2 hours ago

UAE Government announces 30 percent return to work ..

2 hours ago

OECD recognises UAE&#039;s efforts in fighting cor ..

4 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 16,371; 883 new cases ..

4 hours ago

Canadian Court Dismisses Huawei CFO Meng's Applica ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan strongly condemns start of temple's const ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.