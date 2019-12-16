Trump Threatens to Skip 2020 Election Debates Charging Commission With Bias - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) The US Commission on Presidential Debates is so stacked with " Trump haters" that President Donald Trump said he may skip a series of three televised face offs with the Democratic presidential nominee during the 2020 campaign.

"As President, the debates are up to me, and there are many options, including doing them directly and avoiding the nasty politics of this very biased Commission," Trump said via Twitter. "I will make a decision at an appropriate time but in the meantime, the Commission on Presidential Debates is NOT authorized to speak for me (or R's)!"

Trump also accused the Commission on Presidential Debates of sabotaging his first debate with candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election by tinkering with his microphone.

"Three years ago, they were forced to publicly apologize for modulating my microphone in the first debate against Crooked Hillary," Trump said.

Trump's microphone did malfunction during the first debate although there was no evidence of deliberate sabotage.

The Commission on Presidential Debates is a bipartisan, non-profit organization that schedules the events and negotiates with candidates over debate rules.

The Commission has scheduled three presidential debates on September 28, 2020, October 15 and October 22, plus a debate between vice presidential candidates on October 7. The election itself takes place on November 3.