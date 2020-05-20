UrduPoint.com
Trump Threatens To Withhold Funds From Michigan After State Plans Mail-In Election Ballots

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:41 PM

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to withhold federal funds from Michigan after the state announced plans to mail voters absentee ballots so they can vote safely in the upcoming election amid the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to withhold Federal funds from Michigan after the state announced plans to mail voters absentee ballots so they can vote safely in the upcoming election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Breaking: Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Eection.

This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!," Trump said via Twitter.

Trump's threat comes after Michigan's Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Tuesday announced that all registered voters in the state will receive ballots for the November presidential election by mail in order to reduce the possibility of spreading COVID-19 at crowded polling stations.

