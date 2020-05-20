Trump Threatens to Withhold Funds from Michigan, Nevada Over Mail-In Ballot Plans

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to withhold federal funds from Michigan and Nevada after the states announced plans to mail voters absentee ballots so they can vote safely in the upcoming election amid the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to withhold Federal funds from Michigan and Nevada after the states announced plans to mail voters absentee ballots so they can vote safely in the upcoming election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Breaking: Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Eection. This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!," Trump said via Twitter.

In a subsequent tweet, Trump issued a similar threat to the US state of Nevada.

"State of Nevada 'thinks' that they can send out illegal vote by mail ballots, creating a great Voter Fraud scenario for the State and the US They can't! If they do, 'I think' I can hold up funds to the State. Sorry, but you must not cheat in elections," Trump said.

Trump's threats comes after Michigan's Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Tuesday announced that all registered voters in the state will receive ballots for the November presidential election by mail in order to reduce the possibility of spreading COVID-19 at crowded polling stations.

Benson said Michigan's plan, which is backed by Democrats would ensure that people in the state are not forced to choose between the right to vote and their health.

But Trump and the state's Republicans have argued that the plan increases the chances of voter fraud. Democrats say there is no evidence to support the claim that mail-in ballots increase voter fraud and accuse their Republican rivals of trying to suppress voter turnout in the upcoming November 3 presidential election.

Nevada meanwhile has announced plans for to hold mail-in elections, including for the state's June 9 Primary.