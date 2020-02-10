UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump: Time To Negotiate 'very Seriously' With EU On Trade

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:55 PM

Trump: Time to negotiate 'very seriously' with EU on trade

President Donald Trump said Monday the time has come to pursue trade negotiations with the European Union which he says imposes "incredible" barriers to US goods

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump said Monday the time has come to pursue trade negotiations with the European Union which he says imposes "incredible" barriers to US goods.

"Europe has been treating us very badly," Trump said at a White House event with US state governors.

"The next thing could be Europe where we talk to them very seriously."Trump already has imposed punishing tariffs on EU goods like French wine in a dispute over Airbus, but also threatened punitive duties on European cars to force a change in trade policy.

Related Topics

Europe Threatened White House European Union Trump Event

Recent Stories

New coronavirus: Eighth case confirmed in UAE

41 minutes ago

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

1 hour ago

Dubai global capital for shaping future of new eco ..

1 hour ago

President says inflation increased owing to econom ..

26 seconds ago

Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court inaugurates ..

27 seconds ago

Ex-Bolivian President Morales Leaves for Cuba for ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.