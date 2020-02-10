Trump: Time to negotiate 'very seriously' with EU on trade

President Donald Trump said Monday the time has come to pursue trade negotiations with the European Union which he says imposes "incredible" barriers to US goods

"Europe has been treating us very badly," Trump said at a White House event with US state governors.

"The next thing could be Europe where we talk to them very seriously."Trump already has imposed punishing tariffs on EU goods like French wine in a dispute over Airbus, but also threatened punitive duties on European cars to force a change in trade policy.