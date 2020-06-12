UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Accept Nomination For Presidency In Jacksonville - Republican National Committee

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 07:40 AM

Trump to Accept Nomination for Presidency in Jacksonville - Republican National Committee

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump will accept its nomination for the second presidential term in the city of Jacksonville, Florida, instead of Charlotte, North Carolina, as it has been earlier planned, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on late Thursday.

"We are thrilled to hold @realDonaldTrump's acceptance of the Republican nomination in the great city of Jacksonville! Not only is Florida his home state, it is crucial to victory. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State!" McDaniel wrote on her Twitter page.

The event will be held at the 15,000-person VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, the CNN broadcaster reported.

The place of the nomination was changed due to North Carolina's restrictions on public events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 3, 2020.

Related Topics

Election Twitter Trump Jacksonville Charlotte Florida November 2020 Event

Recent Stories

US surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases

6 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,733 new confirmed cases of ..

6 hours ago

Russia rolls out first approved COVID-19 drug

6 hours ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council hold workshop f ..

6 hours ago

UAE trade in works of art hit AED10.6 bn in 2019

6 hours ago

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant embodies UAE&#039;s r ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.