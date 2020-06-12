Trump to Accept Nomination for Presidency in Jacksonville - Republican National Committee

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump will accept its nomination for the second presidential term in the city of Jacksonville, Florida, instead of Charlotte, North Carolina, as it has been earlier planned, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on late Thursday.

"We are thrilled to hold @realDonaldTrump's acceptance of the Republican nomination in the great city of Jacksonville! Not only is Florida his home state, it is crucial to victory. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State!" McDaniel wrote on her Twitter page.

The event will be held at the 15,000-person VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, the CNN broadcaster reported.

The place of the nomination was changed due to North Carolina's restrictions on public events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 3, 2020.