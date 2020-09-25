UrduPoint.com
Trump To Accept Results Of Free, Fair Election In November - White House

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Trump to Accept Results of Free, Fair Election in November - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump will agree with results of the election in November if it is free and fair, White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said on Thursday.

"The President will accept the results of a free and fair election," McEnany said during a press briefing, when repeatedly asked to ensure "a peaceful transfer of power" in case of Trump's loss.

Several Democrats said that Trump is not going to win fairly, McEnany said. The spokesperson said the president will accept the will of the American people.

On Wednesday, Trump said that he thinks the 2020 US presidential election will end up in the Supreme Court, adding that it is important to immediately fill the vacancy left after Justice Ruth Ginsburg's death.

