Trump To Address Media After Felony Conviction
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 07:35 PM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Newly convicted felon Donald Trump was set to address journalists Friday in his first public act since a stunning guilty verdict in a New York criminal court threw the 2024 presidential campaign into uncharted territory.
Trump announced the event at his signature Trump Tower property in Manhattan for 11:00 am (1500 GMT) as a press conference. However, the Republican often uses similar events to make lengthy statements, before refusing to take questions.
On Thursday, a jury found him guilty on all 34 charges of falsifying business records to hide a hush money payment meant to silence porn star Stormy Daniels from publicizing an alleged sexual encounter that he feared would be fatal to his 2016 presidential campaign.
Prosecutors successfully laid out a case alleging the hush money and the illegal covering up of the payment was part of a broader crime to prevent voters from knowing about Trump's behavior just as he was about to face Hillary Clinton.
Trump, who called the trial "rigged," faces a potential sentence of four years in prison but is much more likely to receive probation.
Although the legal earthquake does not prevent Trump from continuing his battle to unseat President Joe Biden and return to the White House, it does cast the already tense contest into unpredictable waters.
Trump wasted no time in shifting from courtroom to campaign mode.
"I am a political prisoner!" he announced in an online campaign ad immediately after the guilty verdicts landed.
In addition to the New York case, he faces three far more serious criminal indictments over his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden and hoarding of top-secret documents at his home in Florida.
Those cases, however, are not likely to go to trial before the November election.
