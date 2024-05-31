Trump To Address Media After Felony Conviction
Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 08:16 PM
Newly convicted felon Donald Trump was set to address journalists Friday after the stunning guilty verdict in his New York criminal court threw the 2024 presidential campaign into uncharted territory
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Newly convicted felon Donald Trump was set to address journalists Friday after the stunning guilty verdict in his New York criminal court threw the 2024 presidential campaign into uncharted territory.
Trump announced the event at his signature Trump Tower property in Manhattan for 11:00 am (1500 GMT) as a press conference. However, the Republican often uses similar events to make lengthy statements, before refusing to take questions.
On Thursday, a jury found him guilty on all 34 charges of falsifying business records to hide a hush money payment meant to silence porn star Stormy Daniels from publicizing an alleged sexual encounter that he feared would be fatal to his 2016 presidential campaign.
Recent Stories
Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid
Animal markets to be set up in Punjab from June 6
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 10.47 trillion into market
UAJK demands increase in HEC budget
IG chairs promotion board meeting
Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for timely completion of developmen ..
Iran's consul general visits Central Police Office
Pfizer drug extends life for people with rare form of lung cancer
Inayat Hussain Bhatti's death anniversary observed
Harmful effects of smoking highlighted
Health minister emphasises importance of patient care in govt hospitals
19,709 electricity thieves arrested so far
More Stories From World
-
Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid35 seconds ago
-
Pfizer drug extends life for people with rare form of lung cancer3 minutes ago
-
Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid8 minutes ago
-
UNRWA chief says Israel 'must stop its campaign' against agency41 minutes ago
-
Several wounded in 'terrible' knife attack in Germany56 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Baloch visits Brussels Parliament44 minutes ago
-
Zelensky hails US weapons green light as 'step forward'44 minutes ago
-
S.Africa set for political shake-up as ANC loses majority45 minutes ago
-
US Fed's favored inflation gauge unchanged in April42 minutes ago
-
Trump to address media after felony conviction43 minutes ago
-
Saudi, Chinese Foreign Ministers hold talks in Beijing43 minutes ago
-
UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election battle40 minutes ago