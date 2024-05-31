Trump to address media after felony conviction

Newly convicted felon Donald Trump was set to address journalists Friday after the stunning guilty verdict in his New York criminal court threw the 2024 presidential campaign into uncharted territory

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Newly convicted felon Donald Trump was set to address journalists Friday after the stunning guilty verdict in his New York criminal court threw the 2024 presidential campaign into uncharted territory.

Trump announced the event at his signature Trump Tower property in Manhattan for 11:00 am (1500 GMT) as a press conference. However, the Republican often uses similar events to make lengthy statements, before refusing to take questions.

On Thursday, a jury found him guilty on all 34 charges of falsifying business records to hide a hush money payment meant to silence porn star Stormy Daniels from publicizing an alleged sexual encounter that he feared would be fatal to his 2016 presidential campaign.