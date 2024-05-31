Open Menu

Trump To Address Media After Felony Conviction

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 08:16 PM

Trump to address media after felony conviction

Newly convicted felon Donald Trump was set to address journalists Friday after the stunning guilty verdict in his New York criminal court threw the 2024 presidential campaign into uncharted territory

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Newly convicted felon Donald Trump was set to address journalists Friday after the stunning guilty verdict in his New York criminal court threw the 2024 presidential campaign into uncharted territory.

Trump announced the event at his signature Trump Tower property in Manhattan for 11:00 am (1500 GMT) as a press conference. However, the Republican often uses similar events to make lengthy statements, before refusing to take questions.

On Thursday, a jury found him guilty on all 34 charges of falsifying business records to hide a hush money payment meant to silence porn star Stormy Daniels from publicizing an alleged sexual encounter that he feared would be fatal to his 2016 presidential campaign.

Related Topics

Business Trump Manhattan New York Money Criminals 2016 Event All From Court

Recent Stories

Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid

Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid

35 seconds ago
 Animal markets to be set up in Punjab from June 6

Animal markets to be set up in Punjab from June 6

2 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 10.47 tri ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 10.47 trillion into market

8 minutes ago
 UAJK demands increase in HEC budget

UAJK demands increase in HEC budget

3 minutes ago
 IG chairs promotion board meeting

IG chairs promotion board meeting

3 minutes ago
 Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for t ..

Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for timely completion of developmen ..

3 minutes ago
Iran's consul general visits Central Police Office

Iran's consul general visits Central Police Office

3 minutes ago
 Pfizer drug extends life for people with rare form ..

Pfizer drug extends life for people with rare form of lung cancer

3 minutes ago
 Inayat Hussain Bhatti's death anniversary observed

Inayat Hussain Bhatti's death anniversary observed

1 minute ago
 Harmful effects of smoking highlighted

Harmful effects of smoking highlighted

1 minute ago
 Health minister emphasises importance of patient c ..

Health minister emphasises importance of patient care in govt hospitals

1 minute ago
 19,709 electricity thieves arrested so far

19,709 electricity thieves arrested so far

1 minute ago

More Stories From World