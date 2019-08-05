UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Address Nation After US Shootings Leave 29 Dead

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 03:33 PM

Trump to address nation after US shootings leave 29 dead

US President Donald Trump will address the nation on Monday after two shootings left 29 people dead and sparked accusations that his rhetoric was part of the problem

El Paso, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump will address the nation on Monday after two shootings left 29 people dead and sparked accusations that his rhetoric was part of the problem.

The rampages turned innocent snippets of everyday life into nightmares of bloodshed: 20 people were shot dead while shopping at a crowded Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Saturday morning, and nine more outside a bar in a popular nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio just 13 hours later.

Trump will again find himself in the role of consoler-in-chief after a tragedy -- which he has struggled with in the past -- when he speaks at 10:00 am (1400 GMT).

Following the shootings, Trump said "hate has no place in our country," but he also blamed mental illness for the violence.

"These are really people that are very, very seriously mentally ill," he said, despite the fact that police have not confirmed this to be the case.

"We have to get it stopped. This has been going on for years... and years in our country," he said.

In Texas, 26 people were wounded, and 27 in Ohio, where the shooter was killed in roughly 30 seconds by police who were patrolling nearby.

Related Topics

Dead Police Trump Dayton El Paso Walmart

Recent Stories

Two bodies recovered in Sargodha

15 seconds ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

16 seconds ago

India intends to prevent Pakistan from support to ..

4 minutes ago

Traffic, security arrangements around cattle marke ..

4 minutes ago

Defeated Sabalenka moves up to ninth in WTA rankin ..

4 minutes ago

Division on the basis of religion, a part of BJP m ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.