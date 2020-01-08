UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 07:41 PM

Trump to Address Nation at 11 AM EST/1600 GMT After Iranian Missile Attacks - White House

US President Donald Trump will address the nation this morning following the Iranian missile attacks on Iraqi bases hosting US forces, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump will address the nation this morning following the Iranian missile attacks on Iraqi bases hosting US forces, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

The White House said Trump would deliver his remarks to the nation from the Grand Foyer of the White House at 11 am (1600 GMT).

Earlier in the day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched an operation to avenge Washington's extrajudicial killing of the IRGC's Quds Force commander, Qasem Soleimani, that took place on Iraqi soil in the early hours of January 3.

According to the Iraqi military, around 22 missiles hit the country, 17 of them struck the US Ain Al Asad airbase and five more - the Iraqi city of Erbil, targeting the international coalition headquarters. The Iraqi Prime Minister's Office said in a statement it received "a verbal message" from Iran regarding the Islamic republic's response to the US assassination of its top general.

