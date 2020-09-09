Trump To Announce Cuts In US Military Presence In Iraq, Afghanistan - Administration
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 06:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump will announce cuts in the US military presence in Iraq and Afghanistan, a senior US administration official told reporters.
"A senior administration official... said to expect an announcement tomorrow on further troop withdrawals from Iraq, and another announcement in the coming days about Afghanistan," according to a White House pool report.