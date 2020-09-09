UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Announce Cuts In US Military Presence In Iraq, Afghanistan - Administration

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 06:40 AM

Trump to Announce Cuts in US Military Presence in Iraq, Afghanistan - Administration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump will announce cuts in the US military presence in Iraq and Afghanistan, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"A senior administration official... said to expect an announcement tomorrow on further troop withdrawals from Iraq, and another announcement in the coming days about Afghanistan," according to a White House pool report.

Related Topics

Afghanistan White House Iraq Trump From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead State delegation to sig ..

5 hours ago

UAE conducts over 7.5 million COVID-19 tests since ..

6 hours ago

SEHA re-opens Rehabilitation Department at Al Ain ..

6 hours ago

Du to sell 26 pct stake in Khazna Data Center

7 hours ago

Meeting of Russian-French Council on Security Coop ..

6 hours ago

SAPM Ameen Aslam calls on Prime Minister

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.