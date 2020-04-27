Trump to Announce Monday Evening Additional Guidance on Reopening US - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump will present on Monday evening additional guidance on testing for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and reopening the United States from the COVID-19-induced lockdown, the White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

"The White House has additional testing guidance and other announcements about safely opening up America again," McEnany said via Twitter. "President Donald Trump will brief the nation during a press conference this evening."

Earlier in April, the White House published Federal guidelines inviting governors of the 50 US states to start reopening their economies and restore daily routines as soon as they notice 14 days of decline in the number of novel coronavirus cases.

Trump's press conference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. comes instead of a daily briefing by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, usually attended by Trump but canceled earlier on Monday.

Earlier in the day, White House Director of Strategic Communication Alyssa Farah said via Twitter that the Trump administration has led a historic effort to rapidly scale-up testing across the United States and has surpassed any other nation by conducting more than five million tests.

Farah said Trump will provide more information on COVID-19 testing during the upcoming press conference on Monday evening.