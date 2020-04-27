UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Announce Monday Evening Additional Guidance On Reopening US - White House

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

Trump to Announce Monday Evening Additional Guidance on Reopening US - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump will present on Monday evening additional guidance on testing for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and reopening the United States from the COVID-19-induced lockdown, the White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

"The White House has additional testing guidance and other announcements about safely opening up America again," McEnany said via Twitter. "President Donald Trump will brief the nation during a press conference this evening."

Earlier in April, the White House published Federal guidelines inviting governors of the 50 US states to start reopening their economies and restore daily routines as soon as they notice 14 days of decline in the number of novel coronavirus cases.

Trump's press conference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. comes instead of a daily briefing by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, usually attended by Trump but canceled earlier on Monday.

Earlier in the day, White House Director of Strategic Communication Alyssa Farah said via Twitter that the Trump administration has led a historic effort to rapidly scale-up testing across the United States and has surpassed any other nation by conducting more than five million tests.

Farah said Trump will provide more information on COVID-19 testing during the upcoming press conference on Monday evening.

Related Topics

Twitter White House Trump Farah United States April From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

56 seconds ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

16 minutes ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

16 minutes ago

Etihad Airways will distribute Ramadan boxes to th ..

31 minutes ago

UAE participates in extraordinary meeting of touri ..

1 hour ago

India’s 150,000 Keralites register to return hom ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.