Trump To Announce Not Planning To Start New Party At CPAC - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 10:50 PM

Trump to Announce Not Planning to Start New Party at CPAC - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump is expected to announce at the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) annual forum later on Sunday that he has no plans to start a new political party, the Fox News broadcaster reported, citing an excerpt from Trump's speech.

In late January, US media reported that Trump discussed with associates the formation of a new political party named the "Patriot Party."

"We are not starting new parties, and we will not be dividing our power and our strength. Instead, we will be united and strong like never before," Trump will say, as quoted in the report.

According to the news outlet, Trump might also fire back at the Republicans who supported his impeachment, including congresswoman Liz Cheney, and criticize the policies implemented by US President Joe Biden.

On Monday, a poll by US-based Suffolk University and USA TODAY newspaper showed that over 45 percent of people who voted for the former US president say they would join Trump's party if he were to create one and would leave the Republican Party.

