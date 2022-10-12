UrduPoint.com

Trump To Appear For Deposition Next Week In Lawsuit From Writer Accusing Him Of Rape

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Trump to Appear for Deposition Next Week in Lawsuit From Writer Accusing Him of Rape

Former US President Donald Trump will appear for a deposition next week in a lawsuit from writer E. Jean Carroll, who has accusing him of rape, a court document revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump will appear for a deposition next week in a lawsuit from writer E. Jean Carroll, who has accusing him of rape, a court document revealed on Wednesday.

"The defendant should not be permitted to run the clock out on plaintiff's attempt to gain a remedy for what allegedly was a serious wrong," US Judge Lewis Kaplan said in the court document.

Trump is scheduled to appear for the deposition on October 19.

Carroll accuses Trump of sexually assaulting her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

The court is expected to take up the trial for this case in February, according to court documents.

Related Topics

Trump February October From Court

Recent Stories

EU Concerned About Turkey's Non-Alignment With San ..

EU Concerned About Turkey's Non-Alignment With Sanctions Against Russia

3 minutes ago
 AJK president grieves over demise of jailed Hurriy ..

AJK president grieves over demise of jailed Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmed Shah

3 minutes ago
 Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry blasts PTI for political e ..

Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry blasts PTI for political engineering, false cases agains ..

3 minutes ago
 ASEAN Energy Director Says Asia to Choose Energy S ..

ASEAN Energy Director Says Asia to Choose Energy Supplier With Cheapest Prices

3 minutes ago
 SAU Vice Chancellor emphasizes on introducing shor ..

SAU Vice Chancellor emphasizes on introducing short duration crops

25 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's politics based on lies: Saad Rafique

Imran Khan's politics based on lies: Saad Rafique

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.