Trump to Appear for Deposition Next Week in Lawsuit From Writer Accusing Him of Rape

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump will appear for a deposition next week in a lawsuit from writer E. Jean Carroll, who has accusing him of rape, a court document revealed on Wednesday.

"The defendant should not be permitted to run the clock out on plaintiff's attempt to gain a remedy for what allegedly was a serious wrong," US Judge Lewis Kaplan said in the court document.

Trump is scheduled to appear for the deposition on October 19.

Carroll accuses Trump of sexually assaulting her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

The court is expected to take up the trial for this case in February, according to court documents.