Open Menu

Trump To Appear In Court, Accused Of Endangering US Democracy

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Trump to appear in court, accused of endangering US democracy

Donald Trump will appear in court on Thursday to answer charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election, a case set to cast a dark and volatile cloud over the 2024 White House race for which he remains the presumptive Republican nominee

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Donald Trump will appear in court on Thursday to answer charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election, a case set to cast a dark and volatile cloud over the 2024 White House race for which he remains the presumptive Republican nominee.

Metal barricades and municipal trunks formed a security ring around the E.

Barret Prettyman courthouse in Washington, where the arrest and arraignment of the former president will take place within sight of the US Capitol that was stormed by his supporters on January 6, 2021.

Police and sniffer dogs gathered outside the court, while scores of reporters from the world's media camped overnight to seek a spot inside.

The 77-year-old Trump is expected to enter a plea of not guilty at a hearing at 4:00 pm (2000 GMT) before magistrate judge Moxila Upadhyaya. He is likely to be fingerprinted but not have a mugshot taken.

Related Topics

Election Hearing World Washington White House Trump January 2020 Media From Race Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Press Club concludes 5th edition of Ithmar ..

Sharjah Press Club concludes 5th edition of Ithmar Programme

5 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah to host 8 countries for &#039;Middl ..

Ras Al Khaimah to host 8 countries for &#039;Middle East Start Up Awards 2022-20 ..

5 minutes ago
 Religious leaders call for 'day of mourning' on Fr ..

Religious leaders call for 'day of mourning' on Friday to condemn Bajaur terror ..

6 minutes ago
 Erdogan Presides Over Key Military Council, Vows t ..

Erdogan Presides Over Key Military Council, Vows to Strengthen Army - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Top France's Women Chess Players Accuse Coaches, A ..

Top France's Women Chess Players Accuse Coaches, Arbiters of Sexual Violence

6 minutes ago
 Somalian Sports Ministry Suspends Chairwoman of At ..

Somalian Sports Ministry Suspends Chairwoman of Athletics Federation Amid Nepoti ..

6 minutes ago
ATC extends judicial remand of Omar Sarfraz in Ask ..

ATC extends judicial remand of Omar Sarfraz in Askari Tower case

6 minutes ago
 North Waziristan delegation calls on Governor Punj ..

North Waziristan delegation calls on Governor Punjab

4 minutes ago
 South Korea Ramps Up Heatwave Response as Temperat ..

South Korea Ramps Up Heatwave Response as Temperatures Soar - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram c ..

Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram closes down operation theatres ..

4 minutes ago
 UK Gov't Announces Climate Program to Support Nige ..

UK Gov't Announces Climate Program to Support Nigeria's Food, Land-Use Sectors

25 minutes ago
 Fitch Downgrade of US Credit Rating 'Historic Fail ..

Fitch Downgrade of US Credit Rating 'Historic Failure of Leadership' - Senator

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World