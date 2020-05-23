Trump To Attend Florida Launch Of SpaceX Flight: White House
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 09:43 PM
US President Donald Trump will attend the May 27 launch of two astronauts aboard a SpaceX mission -- the first crewed space flight from US soil in nine years, the White House said Sunday
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump will attend the May 27 launch of two astronauts aboard a SpaceX mission -- the first crewed space flight from US soil in nine years, the White House said Sunday.
"Our destiny, beyond the Earth, is not only a matter of national identity, but a matter of national security," Trump said in a statement ahead of the visit, which will underline his push for a return to work in the US amid the coronavirus pandemic.