Open Menu

Trump To Attend Jimmy Carter State Funeral

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Trump to attend Jimmy Carter state funeral

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) US President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday he plans to attend the state funeral of former president Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday aged 100.

Trump shared his intentions with reporters during New Year's Eve celebrations at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

"I'll be there. We were invited," Trump said.

When asked a follow-up question about whether he had spoken to any of Carter's family members, the Republican demurred, responding: "I'd rather not say."

Carter, a Democrat who served one term as US president from 1977 to 1981, voted by mail in the 2024 US presidential election, with family members saying he planned to vote for Trump's opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

State funeral plans for Carter, a one-time peanut farmer who worked his way to the White House, begin Saturday in his home state of Georgia and will conclude January 9 at the Washington National Cathedral, where Trump is expected to attend along with other dignitaries.

President Joe Biden, who will be in his final weeks in office, is expected to deliver the eulogy at the service.

In 2018, after the death of former president George H. W. Bush -- who was in office from 1989 to 1993 -- Trump attended the state funeral alongside fellow ex-presidents Carter, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as their spouses.

After the service in Washington, Carter's remains will be flown down to Georgia for a private funeral and burial.

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama Washington Vote White House Trump Died George Florida Georgia January Sunday 2018 Church Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family ..

UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza

10 hours ago
 Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 202 ..

Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows

11 hours ago
 Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to ze ..

Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv

11 hours ago
 Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges po ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges political parties to demonstrate ..

12 hours ago
West Ham's Bowen sidelined with foot fracture

West Ham's Bowen sidelined with foot fracture

12 hours ago
 Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan wishes a ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan wishes a prosperous new year to nation

12 hours ago
 Players rehabilitation programme at NCA reaps rewa ..

Players rehabilitation programme at NCA reaps rewards in 2024

12 hours ago
 Reducing cost of energy to increase production, ex ..

Reducing cost of energy to increase production, exports: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 PCB awards Tower Sports live-streaming 2025 rights

PCB awards Tower Sports live-streaming 2025 rights

12 hours ago
 Internet sites of several French cities hit by cyb ..

Internet sites of several French cities hit by cyber attacks

12 hours ago

More Stories From World