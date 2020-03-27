UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 04:20 AM

Trump to Bid Farewell to New York-Bound Hospital Ship Saturday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) US Navy giant hospital ship Comfort leaves on Saturday for coronavirus-hit New York with President Donald Trump expected at the farewell ceremony, the White House said in a statement.

"President Donald J. Trump announced today that he will travel to Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday, March 28 to bid bon voyage to the hospital ship USNS COMFORT (T-AH-20) as it leaves for New York City to the frontlines of the COVID-19 virus response," the White House said on Thursday. "The USNS COMFORT will sail well ahead of its originally scheduled departure time to answer America's call to battle against the global pandemic here at home.

"

The ship was initially slated for deployment in about three weeks.

Comfort, which carries 1,000 beds and over 1,200 medical personnel, is expected to arrive in New York on Monday. It will treat traumas and non-infectious diseases to allow local doctors to focus on coronavirus cases.

Another US Navy hospital ship, Mercy, is sailing from San Diego to Los Angeles on a similar mission.

