Trump to Block DC Mayor From Removing Jefferson Memorial, Washington Monument - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) President Donald Trump will not allow the mayor of the nation's capital to go through with plans to remove the Washington Monument, the Jefferson Memorial and other historic statutes, the White House said in a statement.

"As long as President Trump is in the White House, the mayor's irresponsible recommendations will go absolutely nowhere, and as the mayor of our Nation's capital city - a city that belongs to the American people - she ought to be ashamed for even suggesting them for consideration," the statement said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Mayor Muriel Bowser's office published a plan that recommends potentially removing the Washington Monument, Christopher Columbus Statue, Andrew Jackson Statue, Jefferson Memorial, Benjamin Franklin Statue, among others.

The White House said Trump believes these monuments should be preserved for generations to come.

As part of the protests that erupted with George Floyd's death in May, several monuments dedicated to controversial historical figures who took part in the American Civil War were removed either by the decision of local authorities or by the protesters themselves.