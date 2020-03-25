Trump to Confer With G20 Leaders to Coordinate COVID-19 Pandemic Responses - White House

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 09:23 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump will confer with presidents and prime ministers of the world's wealthiest nations on Thursday in an attempt develop a global path to battle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), White House spokesman Hogan Gidley announced in a statement.
"President Donald J. Trump will participate in a video teleconference with G20 leaders tomorrow as part of the ongoing effort to coordinate an international response to the coronavirus pandemic," Gidley said on Wednesday.