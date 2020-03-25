UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Confer With G20 Leaders To Coordinate COVID-19 Pandemic Responses - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 09:23 PM

Trump to Confer With G20 Leaders to Coordinate COVID-19 Pandemic Responses - White House

US President Donald Trump will confer with presidents and prime ministers of the world's wealthiest nations on Thursday in an attempt develop a global path to battle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), White House spokesman Hogan Gidley announced in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump will confer with presidents and prime ministers of the world's wealthiest nations on Thursday in an attempt develop a global path to battle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), White House spokesman Hogan Gidley announced in a statement.

"President Donald J. Trump will participate in a video teleconference with G20 leaders tomorrow as part of the ongoing effort to coordinate an international response to the coronavirus pandemic," Gidley said on Wednesday.

Related Topics

World White House Trump Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Providing effective government services under all ..

8 minutes ago

Energy sector boosting Abu Dhabi’s comprehensive ..

8 minutes ago

Iranian Army Ready for Any Threat Despite Ongoing ..

20 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sindh approves purchase of COVID-19 ..

19 minutes ago

German Parliament Approves $168Bln in Economy Supp ..

19 minutes ago

Ulema urge Muslims to strictly follow preventive m ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.