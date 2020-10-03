Trump to Continue Working, Remain on Ballot for November Election - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) President Donald Trump will continue to work in his post and has no intention to let the coronavirus infection derail his campaign for re-election, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday, dismissing a New York Times report that suggested the future of the Trump presidency may be in question.

"That may be the hope and the wish of the New York Times, but President Trump is the president of the United States and he's on the ballot. He's hard at work. He's put his head down. He's worked. He's continuing to do that. And he will all the way through November," McEnany said.

On Thursday night, Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Following the announcement, the report said there could be significant questions about Trump's alleged "cavalier attitude" toward the novel coronavirus pandemic and the future of his campaign just 32 days before the election.

The report pointed out that Trump did not appear on a scheduled call with governors from across the United States on Friday afternoon and Vice President Mike Pence took his place on the call.

Earlier on Friday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Trump is experiencing mild symptoms and the First lady issued a statement also saying she is experiencing mild symptoms.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said he is optimistic the US president and the First Lady will have a quick recovery.