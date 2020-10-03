UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump To Continue Working, Remain On Ballot For November Election - White House

Faizan Hashmi 53 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Trump to Continue Working, Remain on Ballot for November Election - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) President Donald Trump will continue to work in his post and has no intention to let the coronavirus infection derail his campaign for re-election, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday, dismissing a New York Times report that suggested the future of the Trump presidency may be in question.

"That may be the hope and the wish of the New York Times, but President Trump is the president of the United States and he's on the ballot. He's hard at work. He's put his head down. He's worked. He's continuing to do that. And he will all the way through November," McEnany said.

On Thursday night, Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Following the announcement, the report said there could be significant questions about Trump's alleged "cavalier attitude" toward the novel coronavirus pandemic and the future of his campaign just 32 days before the election.

The report pointed out that Trump did not appear on a scheduled call with governors from across the United States on Friday afternoon and Vice President Mike Pence took his place on the call.

Earlier on Friday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Trump is experiencing mild symptoms and the First lady issued a statement also saying she is experiencing mild symptoms.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said he is optimistic the US president and the First Lady will have a quick recovery.

Related Topics

Election White House Trump New York United States Melania Trump May November Post All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ottawa Probing Reports of Canadian Military Equipm ..

1 hour ago

Lebanon puts over 100 districts on lockdown amid C ..

2 hours ago

O'Brian Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

43 minutes ago

Spanish capital braces for closure as virus cases ..

2 hours ago

Baku Believes Yerevan Not Interested in Negotiatio ..

2 hours ago

O'Brien Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.