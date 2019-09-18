Trump to Deliver Address at Religious Freedom Event at UN on September 23 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump will host and deliver remarks at an event on religious freedom at the United Nations next week, the White House said in a press release.

"Trump will host and provide keynote remarks at the Global Call to Protect Religious Freedom event on Monday, September 23, 2019, at the United Nations Headquarters," the release said on Tuesday.

Trump is expected to call on the international community to take concrete steps to prevent attacks against people on the basis of religion, the release said.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly General Debate will kick off on September 24. During the high-level week, world leaders will have an opportunity to discuss global issues.