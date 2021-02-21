UrduPoint.com
Trump To Deliver First Public Speech Since Leaving Office Next Sunday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida next week, WFTV reports.

Trump will speak on the last day of the conference, which will run from Feb 25-28.

This will be the former president's first major public appearance since leaving office.

A source confirmed to ABC news that Trump will address the future of the Republican Party, as well as US President Joe Biden's immigration policies during his speech next Sunday.

More Stories From World

