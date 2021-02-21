Trump to Deliver First Public Speech Since Leaving Office Next Sunday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida next week, WFTV reports.

Trump will speak on the last day of the conference, which will run from Feb 25-28.

This will be the former president's first major public appearance since leaving office.

A source confirmed to ABC news that Trump will address the future of the Republican Party, as well as US President Joe Biden's immigration policies during his speech next Sunday.