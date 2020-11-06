Trump To Deliver Remarks At 6.30 P.m. EST - White House
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 04:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump will deliver remarks in about thirty-five minutes amid a highly contested presidential race, the White House has announced in an updated schedule.
Two days after the election, votes in a handful of battleground states are still being counted with election officials saying the race between Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden is too close to call.