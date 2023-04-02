Trump to Deliver Speech From Florida Residence After Tuesday Court Appearance - Campaign

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump will deliver a statement from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after an expected indictment hearing on Tuesday, Trump's campaign office said on Sunday.

"President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 8:15PM EDT (00:15 GMT on Wednesday)," the office said in a statement.

On Thursday, the Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict Trump on charges related to his alleged role in a hush money payment and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels during the lead-up to the 2016 election.

Trump denies the allegations, as well as the affair, and has characterized the case as a "witch hunt" and political persecution.

Trump said on Friday that he will be appealing an indictment against him by a grand jury in Manhattan, claiming that the officials involved in the case are biased.

The ex-US president will reportedly travel to New York on Monday ahead of an arraignment hearing on Tuesday afternoon, during which he intends to declare his innocence.