Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Trump to Deliver Update on Coronavirus Vaccine at 4 p.m. From Rose Garden - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump will update the nation on his administration's plan to produce and deliver the novel coronavirus vaccine, the White House said in an updated schedule for Friday.

"The President delivers an update on Operation Warp Speed at 4:00 p.m. [9:00 p.m. GMT]," the schedule said.

Operation Warp Speed, led by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Defense Department, is funding multiple vaccine candidates with the goal of producing an initial batch of 300 million doses by January 2021.

More Stories From World

